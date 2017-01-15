Norconsult report on Amaila not ‘decision document’ – Norway

Norway says the Norconsult report on the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) is not a “decision document” but merely says that the project is worth another look.

This is according to Per Pharo, Director of Norway’s Inter-national Climate and Forest Initiative (NICFI), in response to questions from Stabroek News on Oslo’s position on the Norconsult report which championed the controversial project.

Norway's position would appear to give the Guyana Government flexibility in deciding the way forward. Since the report has been issued, the government has used it to buttress its position against the AFHP, although the overwhelming position of