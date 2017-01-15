‘Is not me falling down on the job, is them’

Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson SC strongly believes that efforts are being made to frustrate his work even as he has vowed that he will continue to function and will resist any attempt to force him out of office.

Despite the lack of staff, stationery, equipment and a proper office, Ramson says he is still engaging members of the public and organizations. Ramson, a three-time Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, has also accused Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo of putting a “spin” on what is contained in the Access to Information Act to conceal his own dereliction of duty.

Ramson, during a recent interview with Sunday Stabroek at his temporary office located at his East Street property, insists that the Act states that it is Nagamootoo, as the Minister of Information, who has to prepare an end-of-year report and submit same to the National Assembly, not him.