Watchman dies days after found with throat slit at Corentyne River site

A 61-year-old watchman succumbed in a city hospital on Friday morning, two days after he was discovered with his throat slit at Pigeon Island, Corentyne River where he was working and his employer along with several others is being questioned by the police.

Dead is Vickram James called “Sham” of Lot 102 Alexander Street, Rampur Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, James had been employed recently with a sawmill owner identified as Vishawn Persaud Baichan aka “Francis” and had been performing duties of a watchman. He was subsequently sent to a location in Pigeon Island, Corentyne River where Baichan is said to be building a concession to perform the same task.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.