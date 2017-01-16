Land at Plantation Ruimveldt sold by State Planning Secretariat

The State Planning Secretariat recently concluded a sale of land and property at Plantation Ruimveldt and Government holding company NICIL completed the transfer of properties including two to the Assemblies of God Church.

According to orders posted on the online Official Gazette, the State Planning Secretariat concluded an agreement of sale and purchase on October 31, 2016 for property. The property is described as parcel 575 and consists of one-tenth of an acre at Plantation Ruimveldt with buildings and erections thereon. The sale was made to Stanley Anthony Noble of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park. The property is now deemed as transferred to the purchaser.