Land at Plantation Ruimveldt sold by State Planning Secretariat

The State Planning Secretariat recently concluded a sale of land and property at Plantation Ruimveldt and Government holding company NICIL completed the transfer of properties including two to the Assemblies of God Church.

According to orders posted on the online Official Gazette, the State Planning Secretariat concluded an agreement of sale and purchase on October 31, 2016 for property. The property is described as parcel 575 and consists of one-tenth of an acre at Plantation Ruimveldt with buildings and erections thereon. The sale was made to Stanley Anthony Noble of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Park. The property is now deemed as transferred to the purchaser. There was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Republic Bank unveils $1.5b Triumph branch

default placeholder

GWI says $3B invested in sector for 2016

default placeholder

Moruca man fatally stabbed

Almond Beach in north west battered by high waves

default placeholder

Ramson sues gov’t for $5.5M over gratuity, rental fee for temporary office

Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

default placeholder

AFC backs government on revoking of Red House lease

default placeholder

UG forges pact with short-drop taxi operators

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  2. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  3. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  4. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  5. New hearing for family from China seeking refugee status in Canada over crimes against them in Guyana

  6. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader

  7. Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN

  8. Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted