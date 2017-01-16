Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-to be sentenced March 29th
The Middle Road, La Penitence beautician who was busted in the US state of Georgia in December 2015 has entered a plea deal with the US on the count of importing cocaine into the country.
She is to be sentenced on March 29th 2017, according to US court documents.
According to the plea deal on January 11th this year, a sentence of 15 months has been recommended. It would likely mean that Christopher would be sentenced to time served and then removed from the US.
In February last year, Christopher had pleaded…
