Republic Bank unveils $1.5b Triumph branch
-President calls for services in far-flung districts
With the emergence of new towns in far-flung districts, President David Granger yesterday pleaded with the banking sector to provide services to residents of those communities.
“The commercial sector must take hold of bold and innovative means to bridge the gap with the services available on the coastland and those available in the hinterland,” the President yesterday told attendees at the opening of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited’s $1.5b Triumph, East Coast of Demerara branch.
Further, he added, “We cannot confine our activities therefore to the hinterland. We are big by Caribbean terms and many …of our newly designated capital towns have no designated banks. Port Kaituma has, but many hinterland residents have to make expensive trips to access banking services. Commercial banks are encouraged to find innovative means and, instruments of expanding their services to hinterland communities.”
Since the APNU+AFC coalition entered office in 2015, three
