Accused found guilty of killing cousins
Abdul Budhoo, charged with killing his two cousins, was yesterday found guilty of the crimes and is now awaiting a probation report for his sentencing.
After about four hours of deliberation, a 12-member jury found Budhoo guilty of murdering Imran Bacchus and guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter, by a majority of eleven to one, in the unlawful killing of Shaheed Bacchus.
Justice Navindra Singh, who presided over the trial at the High Court in Georgetown, has adjourned the proceedings until February 6, to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.
