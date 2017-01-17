As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
The army’s move to enforce a strict policy against members having clearly visible tattoos has left one potential recruit with dashed hopes as he says he is unable to pay the huge cost to have his ink removed.
The 21-year-old, who asked not to be named, told Stabroek News yesterday that although he was informed that he performed exceptionally well in the entrance exam for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the tattoos which span the area between his elbow and fingertips on one of his arms are a sticking point.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
