Bartica set to begin waste disposal sensitisation
After persons lit a fire at the Bartica dumpsite, which spread to almost the entire landfill, Mayor Gifford Marshall says the municipality will embark on a sensitizing programme to ensure that residents are adequately informed on the proper waste disposal methods.
Marshall explained to Stabroek News that on Wednesday around 5 pm he received a call which indicated that there was a fire at the Byderabo dumpsite.
