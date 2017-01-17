CH&PA to regularise 21 areas in 2017
In seeking to improve the housing delivery system in 2017, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) plans to regularise 21 areas, which will make 1,852 lots available for housing.
This is according to a report from the authority, which says the agency would seek to improve the housing delivery system by pursuing a range of settlement development initiatives, including ensuring a comprehensive approach in planning settlements and regularising squatting areas.
