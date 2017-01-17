City dismantles parts of structures on Ruimveldt reserve

Workers from the City Engineer’s Department yesterday dismantled the frame of a wooden structure on Arapaima Street in Ruimveldt, which would have constituted an expansion for a car wash on the government reserve.

City Hall Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis told Stabroek News that the structure was illegal.

According to Lewis, the businessman Earl Fredericks, like many others,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.