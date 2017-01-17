City dismantles parts of structures on Ruimveldt reserve
Workers from the City Engineer’s Department yesterday dismantled the frame of a wooden structure on Arapaima Street in Ruimveldt, which would have constituted an expansion for a car wash on the government reserve.
City Hall Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis told Stabroek News that the structure was illegal.
According to Lewis, the businessman Earl Fredericks, like many others,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
-
Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
Comments
About these comments