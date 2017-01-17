Coomaka Mines at standstill as bus operators strike over road
A decision by bus operators to discontinue operating until the deplorable condition of the Coomaka Access Road is addressed has left an estimated 250 students living at Coomaka Mines, in Region 10, unable to travel to their school, which is located outside of the community.
Stabroek News understands that the decision was made last Monday by frustrated minibus owners and operators who had grown weary of the current state of the access road.
