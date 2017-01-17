Duo charged with murder of Leonora labourer

Two men, including the stepson of Kawall Shivnauth, who was stabbed to death during an altercation one week ago at Leonora, West Coast Demerara were yesterday charged with the crime and remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on January 9, at Leonora, Roopnarine Persaud called “Helicopter”, 18, and Deonarine Lackhan called “Paskal”, 23, murdered Shivnauth called “Rupee”.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Coomaka Mines at standstill as bus operators strike over road

As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade

default placeholder

Multi-stakeholder drainage authority to take charge of city flooding

default placeholder

Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

City dismantles parts of structures on Ruimveldt reserve

Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots

Bartica set to begin waste disposal sensitisation

default placeholder

GTT rate increase hearing adjourned indefinitely

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  5. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  6. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  7. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader

  8. Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall