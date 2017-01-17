Duo charged with murder of Leonora labourer

Two men, including the stepson of Kawall Shivnauth, who was stabbed to death during an altercation one week ago at Leonora, West Coast Demerara were yesterday charged with the crime and remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on January 9, at Leonora, Roopnarine Persaud called "Helicopter", 18, and Deonarine Lackhan called "Paskal", 23, murdered Shivnauth called "Rupee".