New Customs fees to take effect February 1st

Effective February 1, 2017, agents and brokers will be required to pay new administrative and miscellaneous fees when conducting business with the Customs and Trade Operations (CE&TO), according to a statement from the GRA on Monday.

These changes will be implemented in accordance with the recent amendments made to the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.  The significant fee increases were announced in the 2017 budget presented last month.

The fees are listed as follows:

