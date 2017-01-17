Paramakatoi farmer gets three years for having ‘medicinal’ marijuana

Neville Melville

A Paramakatoi farmer was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail for being in possession of almost one pound of cannabis, which he claimed he was using to make tea for a sick niece.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in Georgetown, handed down the sentence to Neville Melville, who police charged with having possession of 27 grammes of cannabis on January 11, at Paramakatoi, Potaro.

Melville pleaded guilty.

According to the facts presented by Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones, the police, acting on information, went to Melville’s home and carried out a search. During the search, he said, the cannabis was discovered under Melville’s bed and the man admitted ownership of the drugs.

It was then that he was arrested.

Chief Magistrate McLennan asked Melville if what the prosecutor said was true and he said yes. He then stated that the cannabis was for his niece, who was sick and added that he used it to make tea for her.

Melville was then sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $40,500.

