Uitvlugt man and 16-year-old face armed robbery charges after North Road grocery attack

An Uitvlugt man and a 16-year-old boy were yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with three counts of armed robbery, including the attack on a North Road grocer that led to their capture last Tuesday.

Ivor Billingy, 26, of Lot 67 Uitvlugt Pasture, West Coast Demerara and the teen pleaded not guilty to three charges of armed robbery, while Billingy also pleaded not guilty to an additional armed robbery charge.