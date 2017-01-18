Bandits rob Money Gram outlet, house in Corentyne

A lone gunman yesterday afternoon assaulted and robbed a cashier attached to the Money Gram outlet located in the Spready’s Supermarket, at Port Mourant, Corentyne and escaped with approximately $800, 000 in cash.

A member of the supermarket staff related to Stabroek News that the man arrived at the supermarket on a motorcycle around 3 pm. "The man come in and the Money Gram had one person, and she been a like pack up everything, and he wait when the Money Gram empty,