Bandits rob Money Gram outlet, house in Corentyne
A lone gunman yesterday afternoon assaulted and robbed a cashier attached to the Money Gram outlet located in the Spready’s Supermarket, at Port Mourant, Corentyne and escaped with approximately $800, 000 in cash.
A member of the supermarket staff related to Stabroek News that the man arrived at the supermarket on a motorcycle around 3 pm. “The man come in and the Money Gram had one person, and she been a like pack up everything, and he wait when the Money Gram empty, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
-
Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments