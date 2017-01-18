Convict gets two more years in jail for wounding fellow inmate

Convict Calvin Bailey, who is accused of wounding a fellow prison inmate at the Camp Street Prison last year, was yesterday told he would have to serve an extra two years in prison after he was found guilty of the crime.

Bailey, who was acquitted of murdering his 18-month-old toddler but is serving 15 years for another killing, was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Dwayne King on November 6 at the Camp Street Prison.