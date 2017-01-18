Duo accused in theft of gold, mats get bail

Two men were on Monday granted bail in a city court on a charge of stealing over $200,000 in raw gold and mining equipment, although the owner of the recovered items has indicated he no longer wished to proceed with the charge.

Marky Williams, 20, and O’Neil Melbourne, 19, were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that on January 9, at Kaikan, Essequibo, they stole four magic mats, valued at $100,000, and 11 pennyweights of raw gold valued at $110,000, which were all the property of Edwin Bess.

While Williams pleaded guilty to the crime, Melbourne pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor stated that the items were recovered at Crabwood Backdam and made no objection to bail. It was also stated that the complainant no longer wished to proceed with the matter.

Nonetheless both defendants were placed on $15,000 bail and on a bond to keep the peace, while the case was adjourned to March 21, when it will be called at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.