Ed Ahmad’s sentencing now fixed for March 16

New York judge Dora Lizette Irizarry yesterday granted a further postponement in the sentencing of fraud conspiracy convict, US-based Guyanese businessman, Ed Ahmad.

According to court documents seen by Stabroek News, Judge Irizarry has set the sentencing date as March 16, 2017.

Ahmad’s lawyer Steven Kartegener had written Justice Irizarry asking that the sentencing be deferred for Ahmed to benefit from his co-operation with the US government in the case against former New York state senator John Sampson. Sentencing of Sampson is set for today but Kartegener told the judge that there won’t be enough time between today and February 3rd for submissions on behalf of Ahmad.

The postponement is the ninth delay in sentencing since Ahmad was convicted. His original sentencing date was January 15th last year.