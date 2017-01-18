Former cop arrested after shooting at daughter’s boyfriend
A former policeman was arrested and his firearm was seized yesterday after he allegedly opened fire on an East Ruimveldt resident whom he confronted during a surprise visit to his daughter’s home.
A reliable source confirmed the incident, which occurred around 12am yesterday at West Ruimveldt.
Stabroek News was told that the former member of the Guyana Police Force, who is now a private security officer, left work and went to the home of his 19-year-old daughter after learning that she was in a relationship with a man.
Upon his arrival at his daughter’s home, he was greeted by the man, who, after learning that the former lawman was armed, ran. The ex-policeman discharged three rounds at the fleeing man but it is unclear if any struck the man.
Stabroek News was told that the victim was wanted by the police in relation to the fatal shooting at the Rio Inn Nightclub last year September. A report of the shooting was made to the police and the former policeman was taken into custody just after midday yesterday.
