Guyana, British Columbia legislatures ink pact for future engagement

The legislatures of Guyana and the Canadian province of British Columbia yesterday signed an agreement described as the framework under which their future engagements would operate.

National Assembly Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland and his counterpart, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia Linda Reid, signed the agreement at Public Buildings.

It was noted that while there are no concrete plans for future engagements, professional development is one area on which focus would be placed.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.