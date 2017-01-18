Hearing for assault charge against Kwame McCoy on January 26

January 26 was set for the commencement of the trial into the assault charge against Kwame McCoy.

McCoy, a PPP/C party member, also faces simple larceny and malicious damage to property charges in relation to the encounter, in which it was alleged that he assaulted social activist Mark Benschop.

The case, which was transferred from the Providence Magistrate’s Court, was assigned by the Chief Magistrate to the courtroom of Magistrate Annette Singh.

Four of the 11 witnesses were present when the case was called on Friday.

It was reported that on the morning of March 5, 2011, Benschop was allegedly attacked outside McCoy’s Diamond, East Bank Demerara home. Benschop said he had gone to take pictures of how “money is being spent on mansions for people like McCoy.”

Benschop’s truck, which was left outside McCoy’s home after he fled the area, was badly smashed, with all of the windows and windscreens broken.

He had told this newspaper that cash and several items, including important personal documents, had been stolen.