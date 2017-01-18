Man stabbed step-brother in light bill row – court hears

A fight over the payment of an electricity bill has landed a 37-year-old man behind bars on a charge that he stabbed his step-brother.

Warren Welcome, a shop owner, was yesterday read the charge which stated that he, on January 18, at Port Kaituma Water Front, North West District, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Steven Bell with the intent to harm, disfigure and disable.

The court heard that Welcome was approached by the complainant, who is his step-brother, and asked about a $5,000 payment for the bill. The defendant, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly began to argue with Bell and then broke a mug and stabbed him to his neck. Bell also suffered injuries to his face, including to one of his eyes, after allegedly being hit by Welcome.

The prosecutor objected to bail, while noting that Bell remains hospitalised.

Welcome was subsequently remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 2, when it will be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.