Man stabbed step-brother in light bill row – court hears

A fight over the payment of an electricity bill has landed a 37-year-old man behind bars on a charge that he stabbed his step-brother.

Warren Welcome, a shop owner, was yesterday read the charge which stated that he, on January 18, at Port Kaituma Water Front, North West District, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Steven Bell with the intent to harm, disfigure and disable.

The court heard that Welcome was approached by the complainant, who is his step-brother, and asked about a $5,000 payment for the bill. The defendant, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly began to argue with Bell and then broke a mug and stabbed him to his neck. Bell also suffered injuries to his face, including to one of his eyes, after allegedly being hit by Welcome.

The prosecutor objected to bail, while noting that Bell remains hospitalised.

Welcome was subsequently remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 2, when it will be heard at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Guyana, British Columbia legislatures ink pact for future engagement

default placeholder

Special Constable cleared for return to work as probe continues into $6M NIS office robbery

Autopsy on suspected remains of fisherman finds death due to multiple injuries

default placeholder

Fewer lives lost in boating accidents last year

default placeholder

Student nurses still in limbo after alleged exam leak

default placeholder

Hearing for assault charge against Kwame McCoy on January 26

Duo accused in theft of gold, mats get bail

default placeholder

Dominican Republic duo fined for overstaying

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

  2. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  3. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  4. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  5. As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade

  6. Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots

  7. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  8. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall