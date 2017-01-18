Prosecution closes case in Bartica massacre trial
The prosecution yesterday closed its case against Mark Royden Williams, called “Smallie,” Dennis Williams, called “Anaconda” and Roger Simon, called “Goat Man,” who are accused of murdering 12 men, including three police officers in the 2008 Bartica massacre.
The defence, comprising attorneys Roger Yearwood, Saphier Hussain and Peter Hugh, will be making submissions before Justice Roxane George SC, when the matter continues this morning at the High Court in Georgetown.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
-
Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments