Ramotar says President has ‘moral obligation’ to explain rejection of Gecom nominees

President David Granger has a moral obligation to explain his rejection without explanation of the list of nominees submitted for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to former president Donald Ramotar, who says the head of state’s handling of the process could scare other potential candidates.

Ramotar told Stabroek News that he found the situation worrying and called on his successor to “do the moral thing” and let the public know why he felt that the list submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was unacceptable.

"The list that was presented to him was not the list of the PPP [People's Progressive Party]. The Opposition Leader ensured that it went through a process of wide consultation with stakeholders across the country. That ensured that the persons selected were all qualified and any one of them could be a good chairperson," Ramotar told Stabroek News yesterday.