Ramotar says President has ‘moral obligation’ to explain rejection of Gecom nominees

-warns that approach could scare other candidates

President David Granger has a moral obligation to explain his rejection without explanation of the list of nominees submitted for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to former president Donald Ramotar, who says the head of state’s handling of the process could scare other potential candidates.

Ramotar told Stabroek News that he found the situation worrying and called on his successor to “do the moral thing” and let the public know why he felt that the list submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was unacceptable.

“The list that was presented to him was not the list of the PPP [People’s Progressive Party]. The Opposition Leader ensured that it went through a process of wide consultation with stakeholders across the country. That ensured that the persons selected were all qualified and any one of them could be a good chairperson,” Ramotar told Stabroek News yesterday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Rice farmers protest MMA-ADA rent hikes

US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase

Convict gets two more years in jail for wounding fellow inmate

Prosecution closes case in Bartica massacre trial

Bandits rob Money Gram outlet, house in Corentyne

default placeholder

Team dispatched to assess Almond Beach after flooding, erosion

default placeholder

Ed Ahmad’s sentencing now fixed for March 16

default placeholder

Repairs underway at Ituni school after parents protest over conditions

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

  2. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  3. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  4. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  5. As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade

  6. Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots

  7. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  8. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall