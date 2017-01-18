Repairs underway at Ituni school after parents protest over conditions
Repair works have commenced at the Harold Wilson Primary School in Ituni, Region Ten following the decision by parents to keep their children at home due to the deplorable infrastructural conditions at the school.
Regional Chairman Renis Morian told Stabroek News that the works on the school building are expected to continue for at least the next three weeks.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
-
Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments