Rice farmers protest MMA-ADA rent hikes
Hundreds of rice farmers gathered yesterday outside of the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) at Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, where they protested what they dubbed the “draconian” increases for land rental and drainage and irrigation.
“Mr. President we are poor farmers,” and “No increase until paddy price raise,” were among the messages printed on the placards carried by the farmers.
The protestors comprised persons of all ages, races and genders, who were anxiously awaiting word from the General Manager of the MMA-ADA Aubrey Charles.
