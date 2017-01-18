Scotiabank accepts blame for dumpsite fire in Bartica

Marketing Manager of Scotiabank, Jennifer Cipriani says the bank is taking the blame for the fire at the Byderabo dumpsite in Bartica last Wednesday.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Cipriani said that the bank had gotten permission to dispose of some documents away from the dumpsite. The workers had subsequently lit the documents afire and according to Cipriani, the Bartica’s Branch Manager, Carlos Prowell had stayed until the fire was out.

“The Bank is taking blame for it because we were around there when it happened and we can’t confirm or deny (how it started),” she related, while stating that it was possible that embers from the fire could have been blown towards the dumpsite and subsequently ignited a fire.

She related that the Bank assisted with putting out the fire and Prowell would’ve been deployed to apologize to the residents that were affected by the fumes and smoke.

On Monday, Mayor of the town, Gifford Marshall had related to Stabroek News that he received a call on Wednesday afternoon stating that there was a fire at the dumpsite. Residents and council workers worked together to put the fire out, he said.

