Special Constable cleared for return to work as probe continues into $6M NIS office robbery

The Special Constable who was placed under close arrest following the robbery of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, last Thursday, has been released and has returned to work.

A police source also told this newspaper that the investigation is still open and active.

Nine other staff members of the branch office along with another Special Constable were questioned in the initial investigation by the police.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James had said last week that the police were investigating several theories, when asked if the police were looking at the robbery as an inside job.

Around 2.30 am last Thursday, six bandits forced their way into the West Bank Demerara office and carted off $6 million in a well-planned robbery.

The bandits, after entering the compound, relieved the guards who were on duty of their weapons, tied them up and then made their way into the building. They then proceeded to the safe in which the cash was stored. It is believed that the bandits used a blow torch to access the safe.