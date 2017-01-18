Student nurses still in limbo after alleged exam leak

Two months after they were informed that there had been a breach in their qualifying examinations, 250 student nurses are still not sure what is the way forward.

Last November, final year nursing students were in tears after they were told that they would have to re-sit their final examinations since the Nursing Council had tangible evidence that the tests had been “compromised.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

