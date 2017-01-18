Student nurses still in limbo after alleged exam leak
Two months after they were informed that there had been a breach in their qualifying examinations, 250 student nurses are still not sure what is the way forward.
Last November, final year nursing students were in tears after they were told that they would have to re-sit their final examinations since the Nursing Council had tangible evidence that the tests had been “compromised.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
-
Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments