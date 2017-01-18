Team dispatched to assess Almond Beach after flooding, erosion

The Civil Defence Com-mission (CDC) and the Region One Regional Democratic Council (RDC) are continuing to closely monitor Almond Beach, which has suffered severe flooding and erosion, while acting Minister of State Raphael Trotman says a team has been dispatched to assess the situation.

In a brief comment, Trotman said the team was dispatched yesterday and the government is waiting on a report before making any firm decision on the way forward.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

