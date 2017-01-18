US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase

United States-based Guyanese Haslyn Thom, who was found with over three pounds of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri on Saturday, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail and fined $4.1 million for drug trafficking.

Thom was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that he, on January 14 at the CJIA, had in his possession 1.544 kg (equivalent to 3.4 pounds) of cocaine.

Thom, 46, pleaded guilty.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.