US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase
United States-based Guyanese Haslyn Thom, who was found with over three pounds of cocaine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri on Saturday, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail and fined $4.1 million for drug trafficking.
Thom was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that he, on January 14 at the CJIA, had in his possession 1.544 kg (equivalent to 3.4 pounds) of cocaine.
Thom, 46, pleaded guilty.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
-
Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments