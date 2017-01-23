AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held

Three men were last evening taken into custody by police following a raid on a Campbellville, Georgetown residence which unearthed an AK-47 assault rifle with matching ammunition and a 9mm handgun.

Police ‘A’ Division Commander, Clifton Hicken, confirmed the find and arrests and told Stabroek News that two vehicles which were parked at the home were also impounded. He said that all three men are known to the police and have had “brushes with the law”.

He said that ranks from Guyana Police Force Headquarters, Eve Leary and his division acted on intelligence and went to the property to investigate.