AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held
Three men were last evening taken into custody by police following a raid on a Campbellville, Georgetown residence which unearthed an AK-47 assault rifle with matching ammunition and a 9mm handgun.
Police ‘A’ Division Commander, Clifton Hicken, confirmed the find and arrests and told Stabroek News that two vehicles which were parked at the home were also impounded. He said that all three men are known to the police and have had “brushes with the law”.
He said that ranks from Guyana Police Force Headquarters, Eve Leary and his division acted on intelligence and went to the property to investigate.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gafoor’s employee succumbs after accident
-
NA woman burned by ex in acid attack
-
Computer technician jailed for two years over visa racket
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Labourer, 17, stabbed to death over $440 loan
-
Former New York state Senate leader John Sampson sentenced to five years in prison – Newsday
-
Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary
-
US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase
-
AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held
Comments
About these comments