Brazilian man remanded on cocaine charge
A Brazilian national was on Thursday remanded to prison after he pleaded not guilty to trafficking three grammes of cocaine.
Reginal De Costas, 42, of Brazil, was read a charge which stated that on January 18, at Cashew Grove, Lethem, he had in his possession three grammes of cocaine for trafficking. The charge was read to De Costas by Magistrate Judy Latchman.
Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to the accused being granted bail since he is not a Guyanese and he may be tempted to flee the jurisdiction. The prosecutor also said that the accused put forward no special reasons for bail.
Magistrate Latchman subsequently remanded De Costas to prison until today, when it will be called again.
