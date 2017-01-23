Decision on sugar will follow dialogue and consensus – Granger

Government is relying on dialogue with the opposition, unions and civil society to definitively decide the way forward for the ailing sugar industry, President David Granger said last Thursday while stressing the desire to have unanimity on the choice made.

"The government's position is that we should seek consensus, that is why we have embarked on talks with members of the opposition and civil society," he said during `The Public Interest' after he was asked about government's decision given that there was no clarity as to whether the intention was to close more factories or sell them.

