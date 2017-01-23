File on Timehri bus park shooting with DPP
The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is currently in the process of reviewing the file on the shooting of Jean Rodrigues, the woman wounded by a policeman in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market in September last year.
Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News that the file was recently sent to the DPP’s Chambers for advice.
Hicken also said that the officer who was fingered in the shooting was placed on open arrest and was performing duties in the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gafoor’s employee succumbs after accident
-
NA woman burned by ex in acid attack
-
Computer technician jailed for two years over visa racket
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Labourer, 17, stabbed to death over $440 loan
-
Former New York state Senate leader John Sampson sentenced to five years in prison – Newsday
-
Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary
-
US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase
-
AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held
Comments
About these comments