File on Timehri bus park shooting with DPP

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is currently in the process of reviewing the file on the shooting of Jean Rodrigues, the woman wounded by a policeman in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market in September last year.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News that the file was recently sent to the DPP’s Chambers for advice.

Hicken also said that the officer who was fingered in the shooting was placed on open arrest and was performing duties in the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).