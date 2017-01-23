Fire murder accused denies robbery charges

Jason Howard, one of the men charged with the murder by fire of Good Hope rice farmers Mohamed and Jamilla Munir, was allowed to plead to several robbery charges in a city court on Thursday.

Howard pleaded not guilty to the charge that on November 18, 2016, he allegedly robbed Sheik Sadick of $35,000 at 248 Oronoque Street, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun.

He also pleaded not guilty to the amended charge of attempting to murder Quacy Joseph on October 21, 2016 Water Street.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

