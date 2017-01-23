Mason remanded on gun, ammo charges
Firearm and ammunition possession charges were on Thursday read to a mason, who was remanded to prison.
Odell Hicks, 27, was brought before city magistrate Faith McGusty and read two charges which stated that on January 17 at Mandela Avenue he had a .380 pistol and three live matching rounds in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.
Hicks denied the allegations against him.
He was later remanded to prison until February 9.
