Mason remanded on gun, ammo charges

Firearm and ammunition possession charges were on Thursday read to a mason, who was remanded to prison.

Odell Hicks, 27, was brought before city magistrate Faith McGusty and read two charges which stated that on January 17 at Mandela Avenue he had a .380 pistol and three live matching rounds in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.

Hicks denied the allegations against him.

He was later remanded to prison until February 9.

 

