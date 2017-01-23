No soca monarch competition this year as Carib pulls out
There is no Soca Monarch competition on the roster of events for Mashramani this year, however, a national music festival is slated to be held in later on, which will include this genre.
This announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday by Department of Culture, Youth and Sport Music Development Officer Andrew Tyndall, who revealed that the cancellation came after ANSA McAl withdrew sponsorship of the competition at short notice.
The Carib Soca Monarch, which the Trinidad and Tobago-headquartered conglomerate sponsors under its Carib beer brand, has been around for some 10 years.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gafoor’s employee succumbs after accident
-
NA woman burned by ex in acid attack
-
Computer technician jailed for two years over visa racket
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Labourer, 17, stabbed to death over $440 loan
-
Former New York state Senate leader John Sampson sentenced to five years in prison – Newsday
-
Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary
-
US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase
-
AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held
Comments
About these comments