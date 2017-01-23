No soca monarch competition this year as Carib pulls out

There is no Soca Monarch competition on the roster of events for Mashramani this year, however, a national music festival is slated to be held in later on, which will include this genre.

This announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday by Department of Culture, Youth and Sport Music Development Officer Andrew Tyndall, who revealed that the cancellation came after ANSA McAl withdrew sponsorship of the competition at short notice.

The Carib Soca Monarch, which the Trinidad and Tobago-headquartered conglomerate sponsors under its Carib beer brand, has been around for some 10 years.