Parking meters in by-laws hitch

Paid parking, which was to be implemented today, appears to be on hold at least for several days after the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) made a late submission of by-laws to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan for approval.

Up to press time, neither Mayor Patricia Chase-Green nor Town Clerk Royston King could be reached for comment on what would be seen as another embarrassment for the council in a highly controversial project.

When contacted yesterday, Kit Nascimento, spokesman for Smart City Solutions (SCS), the parking meters company, said SCS had been trying to contact city officials for clarification on the matter. He added that the company would do nothing in violation of the law.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.