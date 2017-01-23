Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary
-says they are ‘unprecedented in their savagery’
Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran has accused the APNU+AFC government of intimidatory behaviour towards the judiciary and acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Carl Singh.
In a blistering commentary carried in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran, a Senior Counsel, also took aim at the state-owned Guyana Chronicle over the attacks on the judiciary and Justice Singh.
Ramkarran said that neither the Bar nor the Judiciary can afford to be silent on the attacks which he labelled as “unprecedented in their savagery”.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gafoor’s employee succumbs after accident
-
NA woman burned by ex in acid attack
-
Computer technician jailed for two years over visa racket
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Labourer, 17, stabbed to death over $440 loan
-
Former New York state Senate leader John Sampson sentenced to five years in prison – Newsday
-
Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary
-
US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase
-
AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held
Comments
About these comments