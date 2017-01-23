Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran has accused the APNU+AFC government of intimidatory behaviour towards the judiciary and acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Carl Singh.

In a blistering commentary carried in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Ramkarran, a Senior Counsel, also took aim at the state-owned Guyana Chronicle over the attacks on the judiciary and Justice Singh.

Ramkarran said that neither the Bar nor the Judiciary can afford to be silent on the attacks which he labelled as "unprecedented in their savagery".