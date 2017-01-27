Bagotstown robber shot dead by victim

The police say they are investigating an assault with intent to rob which occurred at 1445h today on Darmindra Dean, 48 years, a businessman, of Anna Catherina, WCD, who is a licensed firearm holder of a .32 Taurus revolver and owner of D&D Supermarket and Bar at Annai, Region 9.

Enquiries disclosed that Dean was a passenger of motor truck GTT 5907, which was driven by Safraz Ali, who stopped at the junction of Houston, EBD, to allow vehicles to come out of Rome Access Road, when two identifiable males drove up on a black and grey motor cycle and the pillion rider dismounted the cycle drew a handgun and dealt Dean a lash to his face and discharged a round in his direction.

The police say that Dean then pulled out his licenced firearm and discharged several rounds in the suspects’ direction hitting one of them who fell on the roadway. The other suspect ran south along Mc Doom Public Road, EBD and escaped. Three .32 and one 9mm spent shells were found.

The police say that the suspect who has been identified as 38 years old, Gary Koster, Norton Street, Bagotstown, EBD, was picked up and taken to Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was examined and gunshot wounds were seen to his left temple and one behind his neck. The motor truck was examined and a bullet hole was seen on the left side windscreen.

Investigations are continuing.