Kennard asked to step down as PCA Chairman due to age
- Ramjattan
Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) retired Justice Cecil Kennard has been asked to step down from office due to his age, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said yesterday.
“Yes, that’s correct,” Ramjattan said when asked yesterday. “He is almost over 80 and the president indicated to me that he sent him a letter and he will be removed …by the end of February,” he added.
According to the minister, the search for a replacement is the
