Man gunned down in ‘Warlock’

A man is now dead and another was injured after two shooters exited a car and shot at them in front of a shop in `Warlock’, East La Penitence before escaping.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Andrew ‘Ziggy’ Fraser, 30, from East La Penitence, was at a shop on Ginep Street, along with Stanley Abrams, of North East La Penitence when a heavily tinted, silver-coloured car drove up and two men exited before opening fire on them.

“I was in my house, which is not far from the shop at the time and is around 8:15PM cause I was watching the news when I hear this noise and I thought it was squib first but then it was too loud,” an eyewitness, who did not want to be named, related to Stabroek News last night.

She explained that subsequently she heard the