No paid parking in front of public schools -City, SCS, teachers agree
The Mayor & City Council, Guyana Teachers Union and Smart City Solutions, after giving due and special consideration to the critical and fundamental role that our teachers play in the education and development of the nation’s children, agreed today, 27th January, 2017, at a joint meeting between the Council, the Union and the Company, that vehicle parking spaces immediately in front of the public schools will not be regulated for the purpose of metered parking by Smart City Solutions, a joint statement said.
