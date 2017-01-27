PM disassociates himself from Chronicle attacks on Chancellor

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has distanced himself from recent attacks on outgoing Chancellor (ag) Carl Singh and the judiciary in the Guyana Chronicle and condemned the reportage.

“As Prime Minister with responsibility for the state media, I want to say this: While I would not interfere with editorial discretion, I disassociate myself from perceived scurrilous attacks in the Chronicle newspapers against the acting Chancellor of the Judiciary…,” Nagamootoo said, while addressing the opening ceremony of the Police Officers’ Annual Conference yesterday at Eve Leary.

As Nagamootoo spoke, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan appeared …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.