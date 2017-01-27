PM praises cops for reducing crime
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday praised the Guyana Police Force for keeping the crime rate down.
He was at the time delivering the feature address during the opening ceremony of the Police Officers’ Annual Conference, where he boasted of the government’s ability to keep the country clear of the type of crime sprees which occurred under the previous administration.
"Since the assumption to office of our government, we can proudly proclaim that Guyana has no death squads, no extra-judicial killings, and no electronic support architecture for the…
