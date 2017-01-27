PM praises cops for reducing crime

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday praised the Guyana Police Force for keeping the crime rate down.

He was at the time delivering the feature address during the opening ceremony of the Police Officers’ Annual Conference, where he boasted of the government’s ability to keep the country clear of the type of crime sprees which occurred under the previous administration.

“Since the assumption to office of our government, we can proudly proclaim that Guyana has no death squads, no extra-judicial killings, and no electronic support architecture for the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Bagotstown robber shot dead by victim

default placeholder

Fly Jamaica weighs tripling fleet, going public

default placeholder

Jaguars will rebound – Chanderpaul

default placeholder

Nagamootoo declines nomination for top AFC posts

default placeholder

No paid parking in front of public schools -City, SCS, teachers agree

Man gunned down in ‘Warlock’

default placeholder

Rice Board audit sent to cops over financial irregularities

Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Drivers clear city streets to evade parking meters

  2. Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan: drugs, dirty money and the death squad

  3. Ministry objects to Guyana Times headline on President

  4. Guyanese man found dead in Trinidad

  5. Parking meter company demonstrates ‘booting’

  6. Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary

  7. AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held

  8. Man gunned down in ‘Warlock’

  9. Man killed in ice plant blast at Houston


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

US Marine Security Guard activated at Embassy

Haircuts for juvenile holding centre boys

Lusignan victims remembered

Lethem Hospital gets ambulance service

GALLERY: Car damaged after bin falls from truck

De-silting of drains stalls Quamina St road repairs

Unconscionable

Christmas in January