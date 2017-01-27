Rice Board audit sent to cops over financial irregularities

-PetroCaribe fund used for currency trade, Trotman says

A forensic audit of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) board has uncovered several financial irregularities, including officials in unauthorised foreign currency trade using the PetroCaribe fund, according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman, who says the report has been submitted to Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud for further investigation and action.

Trotman told a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday that the GRDB audit was one of three presented by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan at this week’s Cabinet meeting. The other two were audits of the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).  He noted that having perused the reports, Cabinet found in all cases issues that …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

