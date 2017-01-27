Trio remanded over John St AK-47, ammo find

The three men who were arrested after police found an AK-47 assault rifle and a 9mm handgun at a Campbellville, Georgetown residence, were yesterday remanded to prison after being read charges for the alleged possession of the firearms and matching ammunition.

Lloyd Roberts, Andre Pollydore, 29 and Tion Alleyne, 30 all appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to four charges; two for the possession of the guns and two for the possession of the ammunition, while not being the holder of firearm licences.

The men, all said to be miners, were …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.